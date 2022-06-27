Alfrancis Chua credits RSA for life lessons, latest personal award

BARANGAY Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua didn’t fail to mention the person he credited for the latest honor bestowed on him as the man behind the success of the PBA’s most popular ballclub.

Chua offered his second Danny Floro Executive of the Year award to his San Miguel big boss Ramon S. Ang from who he learned a lot of things.

The distinction was given to the 56-year-old official during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center.

“I just want to say thank you to my mentor, who taught me a lot, my Boss RSA. Thank you,” said Chua in his short speech shortly upon receiving hispersonal plaque from Bones Floro, grandson of the late Crispa Redmanizers team owner Danny Floro after whom the award was named.

The award was the second for Chua, also the SMC sports director, who first won it in 2018.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua says he is just glad the PBA has returned to normal. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

At the same time, the Ginebra governor also extended his appreciation to the entire PBA Board led by chairman Ricky Vargas, who Chua referred to as the ‘daddy’ of the group, and commissioner Willie Marcial.

He also acknowledged the presence of good friend and guest of honor, Bulakan, Bulacan mayor Vergel Meneses, after gracing the simple affair despite his hectic schedule.

More important, Chua was thankful everything is beginning to normalize for the PBA after weathering the past two tough years brought about by the pandemic.

“Sana tuluy-tuloy na tayo after yung two years na pandemya. We keep on meeting and meeting kung paano maibabalik ang lahat. And I’m happy the PBA is back,” he said.

Chua shared the limelight with TNT mentor Chot Reyes, who was the recipient of the Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year.

Other awardees include Arwind Santos (Defensive Player of the Year), June Mar Fajardo (Bogs Adornado Comeback Player of the Year), Allein Maliksi (Mr. Quality Minutes), Mikey Williams (Scoring Champion), Joshua Munzon, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, Williams, and Leonard Santillan (All-Rookie Team), Ian Sangalang, Williams, Matthew Wright, and Robert Bolick (Order of Merit), and San Miguel Beer and NorthPort (Game of the Season).

