Alfrancis Chua denies rumors San Miguel poised to take over SBP

ALFRANCIS Chua denied rumors that San Miguel Corporation will soon take over the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the Gilas Pilipinas program following a meeting between Ramon S. Ang and Manny V. Pangilinan.

The San Miguel sports director said there were no discussions about the SBP leadership during the meeting, noting that what was agreed upon was working closely in putting up the strongest team possible for the the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup which the country is co-hosting.

See Tim Cone joins Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff

“Walang ganung usapan,” said Chua when asked about the SBP during the PBA Press Corps Annual Awards on Tuesday night. “We are going to help hand in hand and then siguro ‘yung utak nila at utak namin, paghahaluin para mas gumanda.”

Ang and Pangilinan met at the San Miguel Corporation offices in Pasig City with reports stating that the discussion centered on business and basketball. Chua, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas were also present.

Continue reading below ↓

Chua declined to provide details when asked if he is not set to take on an active role in the national program.

“Chairman Ricky asked my boss if I can help. Sabi ko, dami ko nang ginagawa. Pag-alis niyo nga [ng meeting] papatayin ko ilaw, maglilinis pa ako ng lamesa. Sinabi ko ‘yun kaharap si MVP,” said Chua in jest.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philippine basketball bigwigs recently met to set plans for the national team, among other issues. PHOTO: SBP

Continue reading below ↓

“Kung ano ang kaya nating i-chip in, bakit hindi. Kapag may tatanungin sila na baka sakaling makatulong tayo, tutulong tayo. Ngayon, kung cheering squad lang tayo, wala ring problema. Buhay natin ‘to. Basketball. Kung ano ang maitutulong natin sa Pilipinas, bakit hindi,” said Chua.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chua reiterated SMC’s support to the national team program for the 2023 World Cup and even in the other tournaments leading up to the competition.

“Again, I’m going to repeat again. Ayaw magpahiram, apat na taon na daw hindi nagpapahiram. Bakit si June Mar at Mo Tautuaa nasa SEA Games,” said Chua. “It’s a matter of sino ang pipiliin nila. Kaming lahat magpapahiram … Magpapahiram lahat. Walang ganun sa PBA na hindi magpapahiram.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.