Cabagnot out 8 months after surgery on Achilles tendon tear

VETERAN Alex Cabagnot is out for at least eight months as he recuperates from the torn Achilles he suffered in Terrafirma’s 2021 PBA Governors Cup game against NLEX a week before Christmas.

Coach Johnedel Cardel disclosed the 39-year-old playmaker is definitely out for the rest of the season-ending conference and the entire Philippine Cup for next year.

He said Cabagnot just underwent operation for the same injury that once hounded Kevin Durant, the late Kobe Bryant, and Danny Seigle.

Eight months out

“Tapos nang inoperahan. Eight months yun,” said Cardel on Sunday.

Although recuperating from the operation, Cabagnot managed to watch the Dyip’s game against San Miguel, which they lost, 100-88.

Had he been healthy, it would have marked the first time the 6-foot playmaker played against his former team since his trade to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

Cabagnot lauded the efforts of the Dyip to bounce back from a 62-85 fourth quarter deficit to threaten at 88-94 at the final 1:54 mark following a Juami Tiongson three-pointer.

But that was the closest Terrafirma got as the Beermen went to Terrence Romeo and CJ Perez for the marginal baskets.

“Kanina nasa viber siya, sabi niya’ good comeback’ kahit talo kasi nga yung last talo namin we were blown away by 30 points,” said Cardel, referring to the Dyip’s 86-116 loss to NLEX last Dec. 18.

“Kaya lang kanina medyo late yung (rally). Pero kung sa start ng third (quarter) ganun yung habol namin, who knows baka dumikit talaga kami.”

The Dyip suffered their third straight loss and stumbled to a 1-4 record.

