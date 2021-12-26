Terrence Romeo puts finishing touches to SMB win over Terrafirma

SAN Miguel won its third consecutive game, beating a Terrafirma that played without former Beerman Alex Cabagnot, 100-88, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Terrence Romeo poured it on early then finished just as hot as the Beermen continued their rise after losing their first two matches, dominating a short-handed Dyip side to improve to 3-2 (win-loss).

The game was supposed to see the Beermen facing Cabagnot for the first time since being shipped to the Dyip, but the veteran missed the game due to a torn Achilles heel he sustained in their previous outing against NLEX.

Depleted Dyip

Terrafirma was also without Roosevelt Adams and Reden Celda due to injuries to drop to 1-4 for its third consecutive loss.

Romeo scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter including a four-point play to spark a 14-2 run that brought San Miguel’s lead to 19-7. The Beermen led by as many as 23 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Romeo also connected on a crucial jumper with 1:44 left to douse a late rally that saw the Dyip come within six on a three-pointer by Juami Tiongson.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria lauded the players for taking care of business in a game held a day after Christmas.

“We have a lot of sacrifices these past few weeks,” Austria said after his team ended its 2021 campaign with a win. “We were down 0-2 and it’s hard to climb back because most of the teams are focused.”

“I have to commend my players for their sacrifices. Inspite of the holidays, they are always present in practice because they know the importance of the games after we lost two consecutive,” said Austria.

Brandon Brown tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals, while CJ Perez contributing 17 points and eight rebounds for the Beermen.

Tiongson had 21 points, while Antonio Hester had 19 points in the Terrafirma defeat.

Ed Daquioag also saw action for the first time since being traded from Blackwater in exchange for Justin Melton and finished with eight points for his new team.

The scores:

San Miguel 100 – Romeo 23, Brown 23, Perez 17, Manuel 14, Fajardo 11, Lassiter 8, Enciso 2, Tautuaa 2, Pessumal 0, Zamar 0.

Terrafirma 88 – Tiongson 21, Hester 19, Calvo 9, Daquioag 8, Cahilig 7, Ramos 7, Camson 4, Pascual 4, Gabayni 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Batiller 2.

Quarters: 27-18; 48-37; 77-58; 100-88.

