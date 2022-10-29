Alex Cabagbot on Dyip’s losing woes: ‘We’re not giving up’

ALEX Cabagnot has always been known to be a winner in his PBA career, having nine championships tucked under his belt no less.

And so it’s ironic he now finds himself still winless with Terrafirma in seven games of the Commissioner’s Cup.

More so, the Dyip are currently in the midst of a long 23-game losing streak that threatens the league’s all-time record for futility at 29 owned by Blackwater.

But to all this, Cabagnot still has full trust on the team that eventually, a breakthrough win will come its way before ending its campaign in the mid-season conference.

“Our effort is still trying to win. We’re not giving up even though the outcome is not what we want,” he said following a 111-90 loss to Barangay Ginebra on Friday night to remain as the only team yet to win in the tournament at 0-7.

“We’re still trying. We’re not laying on our backs and not try to do anything. There’s still time.”

Indeed, time is of the essence for Terrafirma.

The team remains in the running for a playoffs berth, but needs to start winning right now.

The Dyip’s last five games are TNT, NorthPort, NLEX, San Miguel, and Phoenix.

Cabagnot, playing in his first conference back following a one-year layoff due to a torn Achilles, said he knows the Dyip are trying their best to finally get over the hump.

“Everybody wants to do their part. Like I said, it’s not going to take one person to take the load. It’s not fair also if just one person takes the load,” said the 39-year-old guard and former Finals MVP (2017 Commissioner’s Cup).

“It’s a collective team effort. Winning is a collective team effort.”

The 17-year veteran said despite the losing record, Terrafirma remains on the lookout for schemes to finally end its agony.

“We’re still trying to come up with schemes. In our practive, we still try to do our things,” he said. “We’re still trying to manifest certain schemes and try out certain ways, and hopefully, it comes out.”

The winner that he is, Cabagnot isn’t giving up on the Dyip.

“Every game, we’re very hopeful. Every week that comes in and we have a game, we’re very hopeful,” he added. “We have our energy up. It’s just not coming out outcome-wise.”

