Stockton, Ilagan latest ex-Alaska players to sign with Converge

NEW team Converge is slowly building its core for the coming PBA 47th season.

The FiberExers has signed Alex Stockton to a new two-year deal guard, making him the latest ex-Alaska player to officially come on board for the new franchise.

Also signed to a one-year deal was RK Ilagan, according to assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann.

Stockton signed in the presence of Bachmann, his representative Danny Espiritu, and Converge HR head Albert Custodio.

Just last week, the team also reached separate deals with Allyn Bulanadi and Kevin Racal.

Bulanadi, the former special Gilas draftee, was given a two-year contract, while Racal opted for a one-year deal as he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent by next season as part of the 2015 draft class.

The signing of the four players had Converge forming the backbone of its team behind the same cast Alaska had during its final season in the league until it was bought by the FiberExers at the end of the Governors’ Cup.

Also under contract with Converge were the trio of Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos, and Taylor Browne.

The entire Alaska coaching staff was likewise retained by the FiberXers led by head mentor Jeff Cariaso.

