Alec Stockton laughs at his own 'Shaqtin’ a Fool' pass to Vanguardia

ALEC Stockton knew right away it’s a play that could make Shaqtin’ a Fool.

“It happens. Shaqtin’ a Fool for sure,” said the 24-year-old Stockton as he laughed at his humorous sequence in the second quarter of Converge’s 98-90 win over Blackwater Thursday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

The play happened at the 6:12 mark of the second period when a driving Stockton faked off RK Ilagan and made a no-look pass to an 'open man' at the right corner, which turned out to be Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The motley crowd at the Philsports Arena had a good laugh as the referee called a turnover on the FiberXers.

Naturally, even the players of both sides couldn’t help but giggle following the blunder.

“When I looked, and coach caught it, I was like, ‘Wow.’ And JT (Jeron Teng) was screaming,” Stockton recalled of the sequence.

And his teammates?

“They’re looking at me like, ‘What are you doing?’ said Stockton.

The Fil-Am guard out of Far Eastern University said he thought Teng was the one waiting for a pass at the corner.

“I thought the whole time, when I went down the middle, JT was screaming ‘Alec, Alec, Alec.’ So I thought he was at the corner all this time. I didn’t even look. So I thought he was open already,” said Stockton.

Hands down, the play was the craziest thing he’s done inside the court, according to Stockton.

“I’ll probably says so. Never done something like that before,” said the Converge player.

But he didn’t lose focus on the game.

The sophomore player finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 4-of-6 from the field in the win that pushed the FiberXers to the quarterfinals.

“Everyone makes mistake down the course, so it’s a matter of going down on the next step, next play. You don’t really linger too much on that,” he said.

“It’s very unfortunate, but it happens.”

Nonetheless, Converge improved to 6-2 overall and enhance its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

“We got the win, and that’s the more important thing,” Stockton said.