Ahanmisi explodes for 31 points as Converge secures playoff berth

MAVERICK Ahanmisi scored 22 of his career-high 31 points in a decisive third-quarter tear as Converge defeated Blackwater, 98-90, on Thursday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Limited to only three points in the first half, Ahanmisi suddenly exploded with six threes in the third quarter including two wrapped in four-point plays that enabled the FiberXers to pull away from the Bossing and secure a playoff berth.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Siyempre, grateful na nasa playoffs na. Pero we still have to work on our game. We have to continue building the team,” said Converge coach Aldin Ayo after the FiberXers improved to 6-2 (win-loss).

Jamaal Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Jeron Teng added 17 points and six rebounds for Converge, which led by as much as 86-69.

Blackwater put on a gutsy stand by keeping the game close for a majority of the game only to fall to its eighth defeat in nine games.

Troy Rosario had his best game since coming back from an injury with 20 points, while Shawn Glover had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bossing.

The scores:

Converge 98 – Ahanmisi 31, Franklin 19, Teng 17, Stockton 10, Tratter 8, Arana 6, Ebona 3, Balanza 2, Racal 2, Murrell 0.

Blackwater 90 – Rosario 20, Glover 19, Ilagan 12, Amer 8, Banal 7, Hill 6, Torralba 6, Ular 4, Casio 3, McCarthy 3, Taha 2, DiGregorio 0, Suerte 0.

Quarters: 21-14; 43-38; 78-66; 98-90.