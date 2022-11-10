Ayo feels Converge's game 'deteriorating' amid six-game win streak

CONVERGE captured its sixth straight victory on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, but head coach Aldin Ayo wasn’t completely satisfied with the overall performance of the ballclub.

Far from it.

With their opponent Phoenix Super LPG mounting a late comeback, Ayo kicked an advertisement box located near the bench out of frustration over a turnover committed by the team.

The FiberXers eventually won, 132-127, but Ayo wasn't entirely pleased.

“We want the players to be consistent,” said Ayo when asked about his rare show of disgust in the game. “Kung hindi pa tumutunog ‘yung final buzzer, dapat dere-derecho ‘yung laro.”

“It happened na we were up by eight or six points na we relaxed and we had a turnover and they were able to convert. Hindi kami naka-stop. Two consecutive possessions na we didn’t execute our game plan. Crucial kasi ‘yun. If we cannot finish the game the right way, mahirap manalo eh. It’s all about finishing hard and being consistent.”

The win catapulted the FiberXers to second place with a 7-2 win-loss record and the team ended up scoring the most points in franchise history.

Ayo, though, is already seeing some cracks in how Converge is playing that he feels like the winning streak isn’t sustainable anymore. The FiberXers will play on Sunday against Rain or Shine, but Ayo has no plans for a rest for the team.

“To be honest, we are winning but in a way, our game is deteriorating. Umalis kami sa sistema namin against NLEX just to win the game. Etong laro na ‘to, umalis din kami dahil very unconventional ‘yung approach ni coach Topex [Robinson]. Medyo bumababa.”

“Good thing, ‘yung conditioning nandoon. The players are ready physically. But we are not going to have a break. We will be on active rest because gusto naming maibalik sa tamang approach kung paano kami maglaro and we are going to do that,” said Ayo.