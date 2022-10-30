Converge makes it four straight wins at the expense of Blackwater

ANTIPOLO – Converge continued its winning ways on Sunday, overcoming Blackwater, 77-71, in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Quincy Miller delivered despite nursing five fouls in the fourth, while Alec Stockton registered a career high as the FiberXers extended their winning streak to four games.

With the victory, the FiberXers strengthened their grip of third place on a 5-2 win-loss record.

Two days after registering their best scoring output in franchise history in their 130-117 win over TNT, the FiberXers scored their lowest output this conference but still managed to pull off the victory.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo said he didn’t expect his team to start out flat, leaving the game still tied at 59 at the end of the third quarter.

“We started flat I think due to fatigue. I think our legs were heavy,” said Ayo. “I was expecting that we were able to recover from that one-day rest. But I think they haven’t recovered yet.”

Miller tallied 22 points and 19 rebounds even after despite getting his fifth foul as early as the 2:24-mark of the third quarter.

Stockton scored 15 points including six points in a stretch where Converge got a 72-68 lead, before Miller converted on a slam with 1:38 remaining to practically put the game away.

Stockton grabbed eight rebounds, a career-best as well.

Cameron Krutwig contributed 16 points and 15 rebounds but spent most of that critical run by Converge on the bench due to fatigue.

Rey Suerte added 15 points for Blackwater, which fell to 3-5. The Bossing also sorely missed Baser Amer and Troy Rosario, who were both in street clothes and didn’t play.

The scores:

Converge 77 – Miller 22, Stockton 15, Tratter 12, Arana 8, Teng 8, Ilagan 6, Melecio 3, DiGregorio 2, Ahanmisi 1, Murrell 0, Tolomia 0, Racal 0.

Blackwater 71 – Krutwig 16, Suerte 15, Ular 13, Taha 10, Melton 6, Ebona 3, Ayonayon 3, Banal 3, Go 2, Jackson 0, Sena 0, Publico 0.

Quarters: 18-19; 34-32; 59-59; 77-71.

