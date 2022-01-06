Alaska on two-year offer to Brondial: ‘Guess it wasn't enough’

ALASKA management on Thursday disclosed offering Rodney Brondial a two-year contract which the veteran big man declined before signing with San Miguel.

Team manager Richard Bachmann made the admission in response to a question by an Alaska fan on his Facebook post.

“We did offer a two-year contract, but I guess that was not enough,” said the former Alaska player and longtime executive of the Uytengsu franchise.

A team known to abide by the rules of the league, Alaska let Brondial go and choose the team where he could get the offer he prefers as part of the first batch of rookies allowed to become an unrestricted free agent under the seven-year rule.

“Rodney is part of the batch of players that become free agents when their contract expires,” stressed Bachmann. “Free to choose which team to go to.”

Cariaso keeps mum

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said he’ll give his side on the matter soon.

Brondial has since taken his act to San Miguel, where he gets to play with college coach Leo Austria during their time together at Adamson.

He is the second free agent the Aces lost in the free-agent market this conference after Gab Banal, who signed with TNT.

