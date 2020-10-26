Trinidad to Abueva: 'Kapag nangyari pa ‘yan, kahit ako, totally, iba-ban na kita'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – While he is happy that his former player’s suspension is finally lifted by the PBA, Alan Trinidad hopes that Calvin Abueva has learned his lesson following an ordeal in his career where he waited for 16 months before he could play again.

Abueva is expected to make his much-awaited return on Monday as Phoenix Super LPG goes up against NLEX a day after the PBA announced that it has lifted the suspension imposed on him last June due to a clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones.

When asked for his reaction on the PBA’s decision, Trinidad thanked PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for finally granting the much-awaited lifting of the suspension. The longtime Pampanga coach had been very outspoken about his stand that the PBA should already allow Abueva to play as he already complied with the requirements of the league.

Abueva added that Abueva’s return will definitely bring joy to the Pampangueños including governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda as he will be able to play in his home province where the PBA bubble is situated.

However, Trinidad said Abueva must also prove in his return to basketball that he is indeed a changed man.

“Siyempre happy kaming mga coaches ni Calvin at si Governor na napag-isip-isip nila ‘yung bigyan ng tsansa ‘yung bata. Pero nag-message din ako sa Facebook niya na sabi ko, mag-thank you ka kay Lord. Pangalawa, gawin mo na ‘yung tamang basketball. Maglaro ka para sa team, huwag ka magmalasakit na makipag-away ka para lang sa isang player na kasama mo na sinaktan.

“Sana maisip mo ‘yung 16 months na nasuspindi ka. Sabi ko, do the best you can para sa improvement ng team mo at ng league. Wag ka na mag-isip ng bagay na wala sa basketball,” said Trinidad.

As part of the lifting of the suspension, the PBA laid out the fines and penalties Abueva will be given once he repeats a similar offense during a meeting with the enigmatic star, Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia, and head coach Topex Robinson.

Trinidad is hopeful that Abueva will no longer repeat his offenses that led to his lengthy suspension and his career hanging on the balance. The Pampanga coach even vowed that he would not hesitate to ban his former player if he repeats such acts.

“Sabi ko nga, ilagay mo sa isip mo at sa puso mo ‘yung 16 months na sufferings na dinaanan mo dahil ang kasunod ‘yan, kapag nangyari pa ‘yan, kahit ako, totally, iba-ban na kita,” Trinidad said, referring to Abueva.

