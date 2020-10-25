The Beast unleashed: Calvin Abueva suspension finally lifted

THE PBA has finally lifted the suspension of Calvin Abueva.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the decision Sunday morning and said the Phoenix forward will finally be eligible able to play his first game in 16 months against NLEX on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Along with deputy commissioner Eric Castro and technical officer Mauro Bengua, Marcial met Abueva, team manager Paolo Bugia, and coach Topex Robinson on Saturday to tell him about lifting the indefinite suspension meted on him June of last year following his incident with TnT Tropang Giga import Terrence Jones.

It was the longest suspension in recent memory to be meted out by the league.

"Nili-lift ko na ang suspension ni Calvin. Reinstated na siya," said Marcial in a press briefing here.

"Tuwang-tuwa siya (Abueva) at sabi niya gagawin niya ang lahat matapos siyang mabigyan ng pangalawang pagkakataon na makalaro sa PBA," added the commissioner.

Abueva practiced with zest along with the Fuel Masters Saturday evening at the Angeles University Foundation gym, less than 24 hours removed following their dramatic 91-84 win against Magnolia after coming back from as much as a 17-point deficit.

It was during the post-game presser that coach Topex Robinson became emotional and dedicated the victory to the 32-year-old Abueva, who he referred to as one of his sons.

