Ginebra muse AJ Raval belongs to a family of #NSD fans

GROWING up, actress and model AJ Raval recalled watching Barangay Ginebra games on television together with the entire Raval brood.

So imagine the thrill for the young actress when she was chosen to become the muse of the league’s most popular ballclub during the opening ceremony of Season 47 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As expected, Raval received the warmest reception from the Big Dome crowd when she paraded with the entire Barangay Ginebra squad while carrying the team banner along with veteran guard LA Tenorio.

She was understandably thrilled to join Marian Rivera, Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff, Georgina Wilson, Kim Domingo, Arci Munoz, Ellen Adarna, Pia Wurtzbach, Sanya Lopez, and Myrtle Sarrosa in the ranks of Ginebra muses.

“Siyempre sobrang happy na ako yung napiling muse ng Barangay Ginebra kasi growing up nakikita ko sa bahay pinapanood talaga yung PBA, at ang sinusuportahan and paborito talaga is Ginebra,” said the daughter of action star Jeric Raval.

“Kaya siyempre sobrang thankful and happy na sa kanila ako nag-muse. Siyempre yung family ko sobrang happy rin.”

If her hectic time permits, the YouTube sensation said she’ll make it a point to personally watch the Kings live in action.

At the same time, the young actress welcomes the support given her by Ginebra’s so-called ‘sixth man’ during the opening ceremonies.

“Gusto ko ring pasalamatan yung Barangay Ginebra fans kasi hindi ko expected na ganito kalaki yung suporta na ibibigay nila sa akin,” added Raval.

