Ricci Rivero shrugs off PBA draft slide as he reunites with coach Jamike

RICCI Rivero isn't making a big fuss about ending up being picked in the second round of the PBA Season 48 draft.

Initially a prospective first round selection, the 25-year-old flamboyant guard instead ended up being the No. 17 overall pick by the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

But Rivero said he doesn’t mind it at all, stressing all he’s thinking about is going to a team where he can be of big help.

Besides with the Fuel Masters, he’ll be reunited with his former coach in the national youth team in Jamike Jarin.

“I was praying to God kung saan niya ako dadalhin. I trust His plans and kung saan man niya ako dalhin, kung saan ako kailangan, and saan man ako makakatulong na team,” said the 6-foot-1 guard, who’s also a part-time model and actor.

At Phoenix, he also gets to play under Jarin, who he personally knows from way back, having played for him with the Batang Gilas team almost a decade ago.

“Sobrang laking bagay din na kilala ako ni coach Jamike, how he is as a coach, how he is on and off the court,” admitted Rivero.

“Sobrang malapit sa akin yan si coach Jamike. Pag may events tayong sini-celebrate na events like Christmas, hindi ko rin nakakalimutan yang si coach Jamike. Kaya thankful ako.”

