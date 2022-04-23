Aguilar vows to be healthier for Ginebra in next PBA season

JAPETH Aguilar is looking forward to an injury-free campaign in Season 47 of the PBA.

At 35, the Barangay Ginebra big man admitted he really needs to take care of his health especially after being bothered with a calf injury for the most of the Governors’ Cup playoffs.

“Looking forward to next conference. Hindi na rin naman tayo bumabata and we have to take care of my body,” he said after Kings’ title-clinching win against Meralco on Friday night, 103-92, to remain as champion of the season ending meet.

Aguilar noted the just concluded season had been a challenge for him health-wise, mentioning that he likewise went down with an injury – an MCL sprain on his left knee – during the Philippine Cup which saw the Kings get beaten in the opening round of the playoffs.

“Riddled with injury so I really need to work hard talaga and focus on my body being healthy,” he added.

Aguilar missed the first three games of the best-of-seven finals that saw Meralco took a 2-1 lead in the series.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But upon his return – albeit on limited minutes – stating in Game Four, the Kings went on to sweep the next three matches and win the Governors’ Cup crown for the fourth time in five seasons.

In Game 6, he was finally re-inserted as part of coach Tim Cone’s first unit, marking the first time he began a game since the semis series against NLEX.

“Something na hindi na ako sanay na mag-start ulit. Basta yung mindset ko is to keep up in the game. And good thing my teammates had my back,” said Aguilar.

He finished with just two points in 10 minutes of play.

But he definitely cherished the moment winning another championship with the San Miguel franchise, injury and all.

“I’m super satisfied. In the end, I just want to enjoy this moment,” said Aguilar.

