Calvin Abueva on what his 'Night! Night! gesture meant

CALVIN Abueva played down his own version of ‘Night! Night! on Sunday after Magnolia bundled NLEX out of the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Abueva made the gesture in the endgame of the Hotshots’ 112-106 overtime victory over the Road Warriors in their sudden-death encounter at the Mall of the Asia Arena.

The eccentric forward even outdid Stephen Curry’s original version - which Baser Amer of Blackwater later copied - by laying on the basketball floor and doing a sleeping sign.

Asked about it, Abueva, 33, just shook his head and smiled.

“Tsamba lang,” he curtly replied.

But the act wasn’t exactly meant for the Road Warriors. Abueva said it was more an expression of relief than anything else after the Hotshots needed 53 gruelling minutes to overcome a hard-fighting NLEX side.

Abueva played a total of 35 minutes – the third most among the Hotshots – and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

It will be the third straight semis stint for Abueva since joining Magnolia last season via a trade from Phoenix.

