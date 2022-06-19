Victolero won't let latest Abueva antic dampen Magnolia victory

CHITO Victolero won’t let Calvin Abueva’s latest antics dampen Magnolia’s all-important win over Barangay Ginebra in Sunday’s Clasico in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asian Arena.

Abueva left the playing venue with the game still at the midway point of the fourth period after being ejected for incurring his second technical foul, shouting "Japan! Japan! Goodbye PBA" on his way out.

Victolero said the team wasn’t aware Abueva had already gone ahead of the rest of the Hotshots during the post-game presser that followed their 89-84 win over Ginebra.

“Naka-focus kasi kami sa game, kaya hindi namin alam,” admitted the Magnolia mentor.

Victolero said the outburst could just be a case of frustration on the part of ‘The Beast.’

“We will talk to the game. Maybe frustrated lang si Calvin sa nangyari,” he added.

But everything will be handled internally, and the incident would not hamper whatever gains Magnolia reaped following the win that raised the team record to 2-3.

“We will move on and move forward from this. It’s a big win for us,” said Victolero.

“Ito kung mada-down kami going to the next game, sayang naman yung pinaghirapan namin the last five days.”

