Abueva pokes fun on 'Japan, Japan' incident amid Magnolia resurgence

EVEN Calvin Abueva is making fun of his infamous ‘Japan! Japan!’ outburst.

The Magnolia forward was named Best Player of the Game after the Hotshots’ 75-66 win over the Blackwater Bossing Friday night at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

Upon entering the Willie Caballes Hall of the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the customary post-game press conference, Abueva blurted out the words ‘Japan! Japan! Japan!.’

When courtside reporter Apple David heard Abueva, she promptly asked the Magnolia star, ‘Kelan?’

‘The Beast’ was quick to reply,” Magbabakasyon kami. Bakit, hindi ba puwedeng mag-bakasyon sa Japan?”

“Gusto mo maagang mag-bakasyon?” David asked Abueva.

“Hindi. Mag-finals muna kami,” the former NCAA MVP answered back.

But outside of the banter, Abueva was all business against the Bossing, coming through with an all-around game of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five rebounds to help the Hotshots secure the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

It was the first time Abueva mentioned ‘Japan! Japan’ in public following the incident in which he was caught on video blurting out the words after his ejection from the Magnolia-Barangay Ginebra game at the Mall of Asia Arena last June 19.

As he was going out of the MoA dugout already dressed up while the game was still in progress shortly after being tossed out, Abueva was asked where he was going.

The eccentric forward answered ‘Japan! Japan!’ and then added ‘Bye, PBA,’ as he was leaving the coliseum.

He was later fined and suspended for one game by the PBA not for uttering those words, but for unsportsmanlike conduct upon his ejection.

An internal penalty was likewise meted on him by Magnolia management.

