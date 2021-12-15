Calvin Abueva gives returning fans a lot to cheer about

CALVIN Abueva received the biggest cheers as fans finally got to watch the PBA games live starting on Wednesday.

And with good reason.

The eccentric forward provided the first highlight-reel play that delighted fans present at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Magnolia’s 114-87 runaway win over Terrafirma for a rousing debut in the Governors Cup.

Abueva led all Magnolia local scorers with 17 points, highlighted by a turnaround shot from midcourt that beat the halftime buzzer and gave the Hotshots a 46-35 lead at the break.

The 33-year-old Abueva, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, was ecstatic after making the basket, giving fans in the stands – especially Magnolia supporters – something to cheer about after being barred from watching games at the venue for almost two years.

“Pag pasok pa lang sa court tumayo agad yung balahibo ko dahil nakita ko ulit yung mga fans,” he said. “Siyempre naging excited ka lalo.”

“Sobrang saya, sobrang excited kasi nga may mga fans na.”

Abueva serves suspension

While Magnolia was playing before a live audience for the first time since March of 2020, Abueva had to endure a longer wait as he last played with fans in the stands on June 2019 when he got involved in one of the biggest controversies in PBA history.

Abueva, then with Phoenix, was ejected on June 2, 2019 in a Commissioner’s Cup game wherein he tackled TNT import Terrence Jones with a clothesline in a physical play that nearly sparked a free-for-all at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The former NCAA MVP was later suspended for more than a year before being reinstated in last year’s Philippine Cup when the league had to play its lone conference for the season inside a bubble at Clark, Pampanga.

Seeing the fans back and playing in front of them once more just blew Abueva away.

“At least kahit 20 percent may nanood sa amin,” he said. “More pa kung marami pang manonood sa amin, hindi lang sa amin (Magnolia) pero sa ibang teams din.”

Despite the initial distraction, Abueva said he kept his focus in making sure the Hotshots get to claim a first win right in their debut game.

“Hindi naman nawala yung focus namin sa laro. Nandoon pa rin siya,” he added.

