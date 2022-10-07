Abu Tratter plays for Converge while grieving over father's death

ABU Tratter proved he was a real pro by opting to play for Converge despite the death of his father in the US on Thursday.

Notwithstanding the emotional pain, the 29-year-old big man still logged 27 minutes in a 106-100 loss by the FiberXers to the Bay Area Dragons on Friday night and finished with seven points and nine rebounds while locking in on Dragons import Myles Powell.

Tratter was later seen being comforted by coach Aldin Ayo outside the team's locker room, the two of them having worked together at De La Salle in the past.

“Tinulungan ko si Abu kung paano i-handle kasi close din ako sa papa ni Abu, kasi when I was in La Salle yun ang palagi kong kausap e, si Mr Tratter,” said Ayo on his way out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum following their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game.

“Palagi kong kausap yun kasi hinahabilin niya sa akin si Abu kasi palagi silang wala, lagi silang nasa States. Kaya nararamdaman ko kung ano ang meron kay Abu.”

It also helped Ayo to understand the player’s situation since his mother is also suffering from the same ailment as Tratter’s father.

“Nung nag-umpisa ako sa Converge, alam ni Abu yung kundisyon ng mommy ko. And yung kundisyon ng papa niya, mas malala na, kaya napag-usapan namin yan,” the coach said.

Tratter is living alone here in Manila, with most of his relatives based in Laguna.

“Mahirap kasi sa bata na walang yung parent mo and mag-isa ka lang. E si Abu very close sa father niya,” added Ayo.

The Converge coach said he’ll be freeing up his schedule on Saturday to be with his grieving player.

As to whether Tratter will miss a game or two to be with his father, Ayo said he’ll respect whatever the decision of the big man.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, it’s up to you kung ano ang gusto mong gawin,” said the Converge coach. “Pero parang ang desisyon ni Abu is mag-stay dito and maglaro. Pero if he decides na pumunta doon, siyempre ang priority natin dito yung pamilya.”

