Absence of Ular, 3 others hardly daunted Bossing in 19-point win

BLACKWATER pulled off one of the biggest winning margins in franchise history despite the absence of four three key players to open its PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign.

The Bossing played minus Baser Amer, RK Ilagan, Yousef Taha, and last year’s Rookie of the Year runner up Ato Ular due to various injuries.

But that hardly had an effect in the team’s 103-84 blowout of Converge on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Import Chris Ortiz led six players to finish in double-figure scoring for the Bossing, whose 19-point winning mark ranked as their most since routing Terrafirma, 107-70, in last year’s Philippine Cup.

“Ato was sick the past two days. He actually didn’t practice the last two days,” said coach Jeff Cariaso. “He said he can play, but we opted to just rest him.”

Amer, according to Cariaso, hurt his calf two days ago in practice.

Cariaso isn’t sure if the three would be able to finally suit up for the Bossing as they clash with the Meralco Bolts on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“I doubt,” he said.

Taha for sure will be out for a longer period as he’s officially been relegated to the injured/reserved list and replaced by new acquisition Bradwyn Guinto.

