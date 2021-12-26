Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    TNT hangs on as Rain or Shine comeback falls just short

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    TNT rookie Mikey Williams torches Rain or Shine for 25 points.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT emerged victorious in its first game with new import Aaron Fuller, escaping with a 95-92 win over Rain or Shine on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Tropang Giga became the first team to replace an import when they brought in Aaron Fuller for McKenzie Moore, but it was Fil-Am rookie Mikey Williams who supplied import-like numbers with his 25 points.

    Fuller gave a good account of himself in his TNT debut, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Tropang Giga closed out a successful 2021 crowned by a Philippine Cup title by improving to an even 2-2 (win-loss) card.

    To secure the victory, TNT had to overcome a 15-point first-quarter deficit and a Rey Nambatac and Henry Walker-fueled Rain or Shine comeback that fell just short.

    Back-to-back three-pointers by Nambatac and Walker cut TNT's lead to one, 93-92, in the endgame, but the Tropang Giga heaved a sigh of relief when the RoS import missed a wide-open three-point attempt in the final seconds.

    A rebound and two free throws by Poy Erram settled the final score.

