Aaron Black rushed to hospital after accidental Nambatac elbow

AARON Black was rushed to the hospital midway in the second half of the Meralco-Rain or Shine PBA Commissioner's Cup game after an accidental elbow from Rey Nambatac.

Aaron Black rushed to hospital

The Meralco guard felt dizzy following the hit on the bridge of his nose at the 7:23 mark of the third period and the Elasto Painters leading, 73-63, at the Philaports Arena.

Black had to be attended by the medical staff before being stretched out of the venue and brought to the Cardinal Santos hospital.

The former Rookie of the Year had four points, two rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 2-of-7 from the floor when he finally called it a day.

The situation for the Bolts worsened shortly after when they absorbed a 113-96 beating against the Elasto Painters to suffer a fourth straight loss against a single win.

Coach Norman Black proceeded to the hospital following the game to check on Aaron's condition.

