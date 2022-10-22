Mamuyac, Nieto show veteran poise as Rain or Shine adds to Meralco woes

RAIN or Shine leaned on the offensive game of Gian Mamuyac and Mike Nieto to beat Meralco, 113-96, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Mamuyac and Nieto had 21 points apiece as the Elasto Painters ended a two-game losing streak to improve to 3-3.

The woes continued for Meralco, which slipped to 1-5 after its third straight defeat.

Mamuyac’s output was a new career-high, while Nieto matched his PBA personal best which he notched during his pro league debut.

Mamuyac was already lighting it up in the first half when he had 15 points to give Rain or Shine a 57-50 lead. Nieto took over in the second half with 14, and finished with five threes in the contest.

Steve Taylor Jr. also had a big night as he had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Elasto Painters, who are playing the first of three games for the week.

“Importante itong laro kasi it’s a start of a three-game week for us… It’s a big week for us. We have to get back after that slide, ‘yung dalawang talo namin,” said Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao.

Johnny O’Bryant recovered from his struggles in their previous contest against Phoenix, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks but Meralco still fell short.

Chris Banchero returned after an ankle sprain, but missed Aaron Black in the fourth quarter as he was rushed to the hospital following an inadvertent elbow by Rey Nambatac.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 113 – Taylor 22, Mamuyac 21, Nieto 21, Caracut 10, Nambatac 10, Asistio 9, Torres 8, Belga 6, Santillan 4, Ponferada 2, Norwood 0, Borboran 0.

Meralco 96 – O’Bryant 30, Almazan 20, Quinto 19, Caram 14, Maliksi 7, Black 4, Banchero 2, Hodge 0, Pasaol 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 26-34; 57-50; 89-77; 113-96.

