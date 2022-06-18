Offseason shooting work paying off as Aaron Black matches career-high

ANTIPOLO – Finally, a win in a career game for Aaron Black.

Black equalled his personal best in the PBA in scoring on Thursday with 25 points in Meralco’s 90-74 win over Converge on Thursday.

Aaron Black matches career-high

The former Ateneo guard also scored 25 in Game Five of last season’s Governors’ Cup finals, but that resulted in one of the three straight Meralco defeats that enabled Barangay Ginebra to capture the crown.

The old career-high for Black was actually 24 during that same finals series but also in a loss in Game Two of the finals.

“Good feeling for me na nakapanalo kami today,” said Black. “Credit to my teammates. They found me today. And it was really a team effort for us. Nag-struggle kami nung third quarter pero nung fourth, at least naikot namin ang bola. We started hitting shots.”

Black scored eight of Meralco’s 29 points in the final quarter to spark the breakaway against Converge.

Continue reading below ↓

The Meralco junior started to wax hot in the second period where he had 13 in the second period as the Bolts grabbed a 44-35 lead at the half. He ended up also converting four of his five threes.

Black picked up from where he left off offensively after he had 19 points in their season opener against Phoenix last week. He also shot well from behind the arc, making three of his four shots from the perimeter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Black admitted the three-point shot was one of the things he worked on during the offseason.

“I just tried to improve any way I can. Siyempre ‘yung shooting, gusto ko rin i-improve. Medyo mababa ‘yung three-point shooting ko last conference. But I think it’s also a testament to our team and how we move the ball. We got a lot of open shots today and that’s kudos to my teammates. Pero I try to come to practice every day to work hard and improve on something. Thankfully, pumapasok nga ‘yung mga tira ko,” said Black.

Continue reading below ↓

Black tries to keep up his hot shooting as the Bolts face TNT tonight (Saturday) at 7:15 p.m.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.