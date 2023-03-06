COLUMN: A decade after Balkman life ban, deja vu for Salud

CHICAGO - While it will abide by the PBA's decision on the one-game suspension and P75,000 fine levied on Allein Maliksi, Converge maintains that the penalties were not stiff enough.

I was furnished a copy of a police blotter which was filed at the police precinct near Cubao and Araneta where Barkley Ebona went to have his incident with Maliksi documented.

I was also provided with a copy of a medical report certifying that Ebona sustained a "soft-tissue injury" as a result of last Friday's fracas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where Meralco escaped with a 132-129 overtime victory.

In hindsight, the physical altercation was a lot more serious than I thought.

And it got me thinking that perhaps a stiffer fine is more appropriate if the PBA is serious in the desire to hinder similar incidents in the future.

Otherwise, a lax penalty sends a message that a team's best player can be taken out of a game for the cheap price of P75,000.

WONDER WHERE CONVERGE TEAM GOVERNOR IS IN ALL OF THIS?

In 2013, when he was the PBA commissioner, Chito Salud imposed a lifetime ban plus a P250,000 fine on Renaldo Balkman for choking his then Petron teammate Arwind Santos.

"If one does something that violates the rules and the norms of sportsmanship and decent behavior, he will be held accountable. The value of accountability is important for me to uphold at all times. I think it is key to this league's continued success, the development of our players' maturity and to their role as models to our fans, especially the youth," Salud said in a statement explaining his decision.

Ironically, Salud is now the governor that represents Converge in the PBA board. The balllcub has issued a strongly worded statement condemning Maliksi's actions, but somehow you still expect Salud to take a stand and call on the league to maintain the same lofty disciplinary standards that he espoused 10 years ago.

Wonder how Salud feels about the punishment the sitting commissioner, Willie Marcial, handed down on Maliksi?

Just curious.

JAMAAL FRANKLIN IS OUT

As I've previously reported this morning, Converge has decided to release import Jamaal Franklin following his pathetic four-point performance in the FiberXer's 120-101 loss to Ginebra last night.

"He is a cancer to the team," a source within Converge, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told me over the phone. "Magalit kapag hindi nasunod lahat ng gusto niya. Napaka-selfish," the source added.

The drama aired out in front of a national audience last night when Franklin, a relentless spitfire, suddenly turned mysteriously gun shy.

Apparently, the 31-year old gunner, the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, didn't appreciate being asked to pass and move the ball around more.

He complied, but in an odd way. Much to the chagrin of Converge.

After shooting 208 field goals in his nine previous outings, including 36 versus Meralco last Friday, he hurled just five attempts against the Gin Kings.

THE LETHARGIC EFFORT netted a lousy five points with zero attempts from the free throw line in 35 minutes of embarrassing play.

When he is in his element, the 6-foot-5, 196-pound Franklin, is an all-around menace who is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists this conference.

Unfortunately, Franklin showed that he can be a ticking tantrum capable of sabotaging what is already a precarious 6-5 campaign for the FiberXers.

I asked coach Aldin Ayo if he had a spat with Franklin before the Ginebra game and this is what he had to say.

"Wala po. Regular lang na approach sa game. Adjustment sa game na dapat umikot ang bola, mag-execute ng plays."

Franklin chose his way, and now he's getting the highway.

Good for Converge for having the backbone to put the team's interest ahead of one terrific player.