Bachmann guest of honor in 2023 PBA Press Corps Awards Night

A FORMER long-time member of the PBA family who is now one of the country’s top sports officials, serves as guest of honor when the PBA Press Corps (PBAPC) holds its 2023 Annual Awards Night on Nov. 20 at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann will be the keynote speaker during the formal affair that will have the top performers of the league’s Season 47 being honored by the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat.

Bachmann once served as board of governor and team manager of the fabled Alaska franchise, where he also played from 1993 to 1999 under coach Tim Cone, and was part of the team’s eight championships, including the 1996 grand slam.

The son of the late national team player Kurt Bachmann was also assistant team manager of Converge FiberXers and chairman of the PBA 3x3 before his appointment as head of the country’s government sports agency last year.

A total of 10 awards will be handed out during the special event including the coveted Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy.

The other awards to be given are the Danny Floro Executive of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, President’s Award, William ‘Bogs’ Adornado Comeback Player of the Year, Mr. Quality Minutes, All-Rookie Team, Scoring Champion, Order of Merit, and Game of the Season.

The PBAPC will also have the induction of its new set of officers headed by Vladi Eduarte of Abante during the awards rite.

