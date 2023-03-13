Time not on Converge side in search for Franklin replacement

CHICAGO - Just as they did last conference, the FiberXers are converging towards disaster.

With the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs in sight, the team still has no import after it dismissed Jamaal Franklin, the prolific but disobedient hired gun who frowned on the suggestion that passing the ball was essential.

"None pa po. Hopefully soon," a member of the Converge coaching staff told me today when asked if a replacement has been found. I have also confirmed that Franklin is no longer practicing with the team.

A seventh seed with a twice-to-win handicap, Converge is poised to play either the TNT Tropang Giga or obscenely overloaded Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

Clearly, that's a problem.

With Franklin, a legit former NBA-er, Converge had a puncher's chance. Without him, with a new import who will have little time to gel with the locals and the system, the FiberXers will just get punched.

But that's fine.

Sometimes in life, you have to put up with today's suffering to make way for tomorrow's happiness.

THAT'S WHAT CONVERGE IS DOING HERE.

Yeah, getting rid of an asset that can power your offense for 34 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game is a bad look.

But picking discipline and conformity over talent and skill ain't wrong, either.

Labeling Franklin a "cancer," the FiberXers decided it was imperative to remove him in order to maintain the overall health of the team. They'd rather lose happily without Franklin than win unhappily with him.

Common sense doesn't always make sense.

Converge is squarely behind Aldin Ayo, a coach whose calling card is the unbending allegiance to community play that Franklin had so vehemently despised.

Signed to a multi-year deal, Ayo has plenty of time to build a culture and tradition over at Converge.

The hope is that success will follow.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

KIEF UPDATE. I spoke to Kiefer Ravena recently. Like usual, there was never a dull moment.

The upcoming feature reveals his joys in Japan, his contract and all the good stuff.

The heartthrob also shared intimate pieces of his love life.

Don't miss that story here this week.