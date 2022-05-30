Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, May 30
    PBA

    Blackwater holds breath as Paul Desiderio deals with ACL tear fears

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Paul Desiderio suffered the knee injury in a preseason game against TNT last Friday.
    Paul Desiderio suffered the knee injury in a preseason game against TNT last Friday.

    BLACKWATER is keeping its fingers crossed after Paul Desiderio suffered what appeared to be an ACL tear on his left knee in the Bossing's preseason game against TNT Tropang GIGA last Friday.

    A video shared by Desiderio's sister on Facebook showed the fourth-year guard from Cebu's left foot slipping awkwardly while he went for a drive against the Tropang GIGA at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus.

    A check with Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed the injury, although the final diagnosis will not be known until Tuesday.

    The initial diagnosis was an ACL tear.

    "Final result (tomorrow), pero initial is ACL tear," said Vanguardia.

    Vanguardia rued the injury comes at a time when the former University of the Philippines hero is rounding into form with the new season just days away.

    "Ang ganda pa naman ng nilalaro n'ya," the coach said. "I'm sure devastated si Paul kasi excited talaga s'ya."

    The Bossing won that game against the Tropang Giga, 81-79.

