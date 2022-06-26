Baltazar lifts Pampanga to sweep of Bulacan for treble of NBL titles

JUSTINE Baltazar tallied 20 points and 18 rebounds on his way to a Finals MVP award as the Pampanga Delta defeated the Bulacan Republicans, 86-83, on Sunday to win a third straight National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) President’s Cup title.

Baltazar and Co. came battling back from 10 points down before their home fans at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando to complete a sweep of the Republicans in the best-of-three finals.

The Finals MVP was a fitting end to Baltazar's NBL campaign before he shifts his focus to Japan where he will play for Hiroshima in the B.League.

Pampanga, coached by governor Dennis Pineda, won Game One on Friday, 101-91, at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium with Baltazar finishing with 38 points and 19 rebounds.

Baltazar got plenty of support this time as Mark Tamayo - who was 3-of-10 from distance in the game - drained a clutch three to break an 80-80 tie while MJ Garcia scored on a lay-up that brought the lead to five.

Garcia topscored for the Delta with 24 points while adding six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Matt De Leon added 12 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Marlon Monte had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Earnest Reyes had 15 for the Republicans, who were still within two, 85-83, in the dying seconds. But Jeff Lorenzo missed a wide open three, leading to a Garcia free throw.

The scores:

Pampanga 86 – Garcia 24, Baltazar 20, De Leon 12, Tamayo 10, Tolentino 8, Gania 8, J. Santos 2, R. Santos 2, Liangco 0, Sampang 0, Mangalino 0.

Bulacan 83 – Monte 17, Reyes 15, Lorenzo 13, Necio 10, Celso 7, Orayi 7, Benedictos 5, Cruz 4, Daguro 3, Sumampong 2, Moraga 0.

Quarters: 18-22; 45-49; 64-69; 86-83.

