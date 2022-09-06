Pampanga Delta add PSL Under-21 title to growing collection

CEBU CITY - The Pampanga Delta claimed the inaugural national championship of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-and-under division after beating the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 76-71, on Monday night at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Pampanga, which ruled the Luzon Division, stole the game from the Sarok Weavers in the final 2:02 as Justin Bautista led the game-clinching 7-0 run with a three-point play and a layup sandwiching Joshua Miclat's basket.

Matthew Flores made a jumper in Consolacion's next play, but it turned out to be the Cebuano squad's last stand.

By avenging a 57-63 loss to the Sarok Weavers on Saturday night in the round-robin phase of the national finals, the Delta took home the P200,000 top prize.

The Delta took down the Davao Occidental Dreamers, 83-80, on Sunday night to set up their rematch with the Sarok Weavers.

Bautista is MVP

Bautista finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Pampanga en route to winning the MVP award. Miclat and Kevin Santos each added 12 points with Santos also grabbing 13 rebounds for the double-double.

This is the third championship of the Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda-owned squad in a regional league this year as its professional team and 18-and-under team also won titles in the National Basketball League (NBL) last June.

Froiland Maglasang tallied 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Rovello Robles added 12 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and two steals for Consolacion, which failed to complete a 4-0 sweep of the tournament.

The scores:

Pampanga 76 - Bautista 15, Miclat 12, Santos 12, Delfino 10, Sy 6, Dungo 4, Bugarin 4, Basangan 3, Mendoza 3, Lumba 3, Quiambao 3, Icban 1, De Ausen 0

Consolacion 71 - Maglasang 15, Robles 12, Flores 11, Paulo 10, Alilin 6, Taburnal 5, Dayday 5, Balaga 5, Sabanal 2, Dalumpines 0, Malazarte 0, Canares 0, Almonia 0, Gonzaga 0, Yap 0

Quarterscores: 19-15, 37-33, 53-54, 76-71

