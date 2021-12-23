Nueva Ecija turns back Imus fightback to book place in MPBL Finals

NUEVA Ecija Rice Vanguards hacked out an 82-76 victory over Imus Bandera-Buracai de Laiya and earned a place in the MPBL Invitational Finals early Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Renz Palma drained the game-sealing layup with 28.2 seconds to make it a six-point cushion, 80-74 as Nueva Ecija survived a close endgame without MVP Michael Mabulac, who committed his fifth foul with 1:26 left.

The Rice Vanguards take on Basilan, a 77-72 winner over the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors in the other semifinal, in the one-game finals on Thursday night.

Four players scored in double digits led by Mabulac's monster statline of 17 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block to move a win away from completing the perfect run after topping Group C.

JP Sarao chipped in 13 points, eight boards, two dimes, and two assists, Byron Villarias got 13 points, six rebounds, and three steals, and Chris Bitoon got 12 points, eight boards, and four assists in the tough semis win.

Frantic finish

The Rice Vanguards looked poised to cruise to the championship series after using a 19-3 assault to take a commanding 74-61 lead with 3:56 remaining.

But Ian Melencio and Kurt Reyson refused to give up, bringing the Bandera back in the game with their own 13-4 spurt that made it a four-point affair in the last 1:26 and set up the frantic finish.

Leo Najorda led Imus with 24 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the losing effort.

Melencio also added 22 points on 4-of-6 clip from deep, to go with his four boards and three assists, as Jhaymo Eguilos got 12 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks for the Bandera, which have been relegated to the battle for third against Pasig.

Mythical Five member Adi Santos went scoreless after just playing four minutes in the game.

The scores:

NUEVA ECIJA 82 -- Mabulac 17, Sarao 13, Villarias 13, Bitoon 12, Gutang 9, Sumang 7, Palma 6, Balucanag 5, Gozum 0, Dario 0.

IMUS 76 -- Najorda 24, Melencio 22, Eguilos 12, Reyson 9, Mangalino 7, Bragais 2, Rogado 0, Mescalado 0, Llagas 0, Santos 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 37-35, 53-53, 82-76.

