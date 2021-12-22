Basilan survives Pasig comeback to punch ticket to MPBL Finals

BASILAN Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot staved off a furious endgame rally from the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 77-72, and punched the first ticket to the MPBL Invitational Finals on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Group B top seed nearly lost grip of an 18-point third quarter lead, 60-42, and even saw its 14-point edge, 67-53, with 9:34 remaining in the final canto dwindle to just four, 76-72, after a Jeric Teng floater with 29.7 seconds left.

Jonathan Uyloan split his free throws on the other end to give Basilan the five-point buffer in the last 20.2 seconds as Allen Mina botched his late three as time expired.

Michael Juico led Basilan with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals as the reigning VisMin Super Cup champions get a shot at adding to its trophy haul just before the year ends.

Jay Collado added 17 points and four boards, Encho Serrano had 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and Jaymar Gimpayan came off the bench and pumped in 11 to keep their side's perfect run in the pocket tournament.

The loss put an end to an otherwise sensational campaign for Pasig, which once again leaned on Fran Yu's 22 points including five in the rally that fell just short.

Jhaps Bautista added 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals, as Jeckster Apinan had 12 points, four boards, three dimes, and two steals in the loss.

The scores:

BASILAN 77 - Juico 23, Collado 17, Serrano 14, Gimpayan 11, Uyloan 9, Siruma 1, Reyes 1, Bondoc 1, Manalang 0, Taganas 0, Bringas 0.

PASIG 72 - Yu 22, Bautista 13, Apinan 12, Mina 6, Arana 5, Lingganay 5, Teng 4, Ablaza 3, Costelo 2, Caralipio 0, Chan 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 49-35, 65-53, 77-72.

