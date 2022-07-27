NU Bulldogs use huge fourth quarter to beat Arellano Chiefs

NATIONAL University pulled away in the fourth quarter to trounce Arellano, 78-64, on Wednesday in San Juan for a triumphant start to its Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign.

John Lloyd Clemente led the cavalry with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Michael Malonzo had 12 points, 12 boards, and three dimes in the Bulldogs' first game in Group A of the preseason tournament.

Steve Nash Enriquez was also solid in the matchup with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists, as rookie LA Casinillo debuted with 10 points from two treys, on top of three boards.

NU Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa expects this same level of hunger from his wards in the coming games.

"Long way to go," he said. "Medyo malayo pa kami sa peak ng performance namin. We're still a work-in-progress kasi bagong generation na naman yung lineup namin."

The Bulldogs broke off from a deadlock at 55 by stringing 10 unanswered points with 6:36 remaining, using that as a springboard to pull away and take the 14-point win.

Cade Flores topped the Chiefs with 14 points and eight rebounds to fall to their second straight defeat. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

NU 78 - Clemente 13, Malonzo 12, Enriquez 11, Casinillo 10, Minerva 10, Mahinay 9, John 9, Manansala 4, Galinato 0, Padrones 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0, Libang 0, Gloria 0, Crisostomo 0.

Arellano 64 - Flores 14, Doromal 13, Mantua 8, Mallari 7, Menina 7, Valencia 4, Lustina 4, Oftana 3, Tolentino 2, Balo 2, Talampas 0, Mamaradio 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14; 34-36; 53-50; 78-64.

