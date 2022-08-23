NATIONAL University continued its unbeaten run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, turning back San Sebastian, 75-64, on Tuesday in San Juan to advance to the semifinals.

The Bulldogs used a killer 12-4 finishing kick after Milo Janao got the Golden Stags within three, 63-60 with 3:55 left as John Galinato and Co. made it nine straight wins for the Jhocson dribblers.

"Alam ko naman na kahit sino, pwede mag-step up. Despite na maraming injuries, kinuha lang namin ulit yung rhythm namin through defense. Yun naman ang magiging calling card namin eh," said coach Jeff Napa as the Bulldogs played without Steve Nash Enriquez, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and John Lloyd Clemente.

Galinato stepped up with his 19 points and four assists, while Jake Figueroa had his best game in the preseason tournament with 13 points and three boards.

Robert Minerva also got 11 points and four rebounds as NU outworked San Sebastian on the boards, 53 to 30.

This set NU up in a semifinals duel against Adamson on Thursday.

Milo Janao topped the Golden Stags with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from distance in the losing cause.

The scores:

NU 75 - Galinato 19, Figueroa 13, Minerva 11, Casinillo 7, John 6, Manansala 5, Mahinay 4, Malonzo 3, Yu 3, Palacielo 2, Padrones 2.

SanSebastian 64 - Janao 13, Yambing 11, Escobido 8, Desoyo 7, Felebrico 7, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 4, Are 4, Cruz 2, Cosari 2, Suico 0, Calahat 0, Altamirano 0, Concha 0.

Quarterscores: 15-10; 33-29; 54-49; 75-64.

