Manzano stars as Adamson dominates Lyceum to reach semifinals

ADAMSON got off to a quick start to clip Lyceum, 83-71, and progress into the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals on Tuesday in San Juan.

Cedrick Manzano poured 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks as the Soaring Falcons dominated the boards, 46 to 30.

Joshua Yerro also scored 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with four assists and three boards off the bench, including the three that gave Adamson the 60-45 lead with 1:36 left.

Ray Allen Torres and Lenda Douanga got 11 points each as they were part of the Soaring Falcons' dizzying 30-point third quarter pullaway.

"It's no secret that’s something were looking for in our team. Every time Jerom is out, other guys are putting in stability. Slowly, the other guys are understanding that," said coach Nash Racela.

Adamson now awaits the winner of the quarters match between National University and San Sebastian.

Ato Barba led the Pirates with 19 points and three rebounds, as Mac Guadana had 16 points, four boards, and two steals in the loss.

The scores:

Adamson 83 - Yerro 15, Manzano 15, Torres 11, Douanga 11, Sabandal 9, Hanapi 7, V. Magbuhos 5, Flowers 4, Jaymalin 3, Fuentebella 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Erolon 0, W. Magbuhos 0, Calisay 0.

Lyceum 71 - Barba 19, Guadana 16, Umali 9, Navarro 9, Venoya 7, Cunanan 6, Aviles 4, Penafiel 3, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 32-25, 62-42, 83-71.

