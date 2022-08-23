Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 23
    Basketball

    Manzano stars as Adamson dominates Lyceum to reach semifinals

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Cedrick Manzano and the Soaring Falcons advance.

    ADAMSON got off to a quick start to clip Lyceum, 83-71, and progress into the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals on Tuesday in San Juan.

    Cedrick Manzano poured 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks as the Soaring Falcons dominated the boards, 46 to 30.

    See Cone explains why 'shoo-in' Almazan was left out of Gilas lineup

    Joshua Yerro also scored 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with four assists and three boards off the bench, including the three that gave Adamson the 60-45 lead with 1:36 left.

    Ray Allen Torres and Lenda Douanga got 11 points each as they were part of the Soaring Falcons' dizzying 30-point third quarter pullaway.

    "It's no secret that’s something were looking for in our team. Every time Jerom is out, other guys are putting in stability. Slowly, the other guys are understanding that," said coach Nash Racela.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Adamson now awaits the winner of the quarters match between National University and San Sebastian.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Ato Barba led the Pirates with 19 points and three rebounds, as Mac Guadana had 16 points, four boards, and two steals in the loss.

      The scores:

      Adamson 83 - Yerro 15, Manzano 15, Torres 11, Douanga 11, Sabandal 9, Hanapi 7, V. Magbuhos 5, Flowers 4, Jaymalin 3, Fuentebella 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Erolon 0, W. Magbuhos 0, Calisay 0.

      Watch Now

      Lyceum 71 - Barba 19, Guadana 16, Umali 9, Navarro 9, Venoya 7, Cunanan 6, Aviles 4, Penafiel 3, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

      Quarters: 22-16, 32-25, 62-42, 83-71.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Cedrick Manzano and the Soaring Falcons advance.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again