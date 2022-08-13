National U, Perpetual Help clash for title in UCBL preseason tourney

NATIONAL University and University of the Perpetual Help set up a title clash after dispatching their respective semifinal foes in the PG flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season Tournament on Friday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.

The Bulldogs mauled UAAP rival Adamson Soaring Falcons, 86-53, while the Altas outlasted the Centro Escolar University Scorpions, 85-81, to arrange their UCBL Finals showdown on Monday.

NU took control in the second quarter, practically disarming Adamson as the Bulldogs erected a lead that went as high as 36 points, 79-43, early in the final frame.

John Gallinato sizzled with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-9 clip from the field including three rainbow connections while John Lloyd Clement provided ample support with 15 points and five rebounds.

Perpetual, on the other hand, pulled away from a deadlock at 74 with a little over five minutes left in the game using a swift 8-0 spurt to create enough breathing space, 82-74 with 1:46 remaining.

Continue reading below ↓

The Scorpions made a last ditch run and came within one, 82-81, but the Altas proved to be steady from the charity stripe to seal their spot into the next round.

Video

Carlo Ferreras and the Altas advance.

Carlo Ferreras erupted for 27 points on top of his four rebounds and four assists and the Altas got timely hits from Lean Matel and Jeff Egan in the end game to fend off the gallant Scorpions.

Continue reading below ↓

In the classification matches, Enderun College downed La Consolacion College, 75-68 while University of Batangas survived Lyceum of the Philippines University, 89-84.

Anthony Frasman fell one rebound shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds to show the way for the Titans who got three other players breaching the double-digit mark in scoring.

Jan Derick Villarez also had a stellar game of 23 points, 11 boards and five assists for the Brahmans while Joseph Torres and Melvin Macana chipped in 17 points apiece.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.