    Basketball

    NU Bulldogs hold off St. Benilde Blazers to stay unbeaten

    3 hours ago
    Senegalese reinforcement Omar John and two other Bulldogs score in double figures.

    NATIONAL University kepts its record in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup unblemised with an 82-72 victory over St. Benilde on Thursday in San Juan.

    The Bulldogs survived a late scare, seeing a 14-point lead, 76-62, cut to just six, 76-70, in the last 3:57 before Jake Figueroa and Steve Nash Enriquez made timely baskets and Omar John imposed his presence down low as NU rose to 5-0 in Group A.

    "I had to maximize yung 16 players ko kung hanggang saan sila. Nag-experiment lang din ako and at least napagbigyan ko yung players ko to gain their confidence," said coach Jeff Napa.

    Enriquez fired 11 points and two rebounds, Senegalese center John got 10 points, seven boards, and two blocks, and Kenshin Padrones made both of his treys for and wound up with 10 points and two rebounds.

    Figueroa, making his preseason debut, finished with eight points, six boards, three steals, and two assists as the Bulldogs lorded the boards, 53 to 36.

    Oczon poured 21 points on 4-of-9 shooting to lead the Blazers in his first game against his former team.

    Will Gozum tallied 11 points and five rebounds for St. Benilde, which fell to 4-3. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

    The scores:

    NU 82 - Enriquez 11, John 10, Padrones 10, Figueroa 8, Clemente 7, Casinillo 6, Mahinay 6, Galinato 4, Minerva 4, Palacielo 4, Tibayan 4, Malonzo 3, Manansala 2, Tulabut 2, Gulapa 0.

    St. Benilde 72 - Oczon 21, Gozum 11, Cullar 9, Sangco 9, Marcos 7, Nayve 3, Pasturan 3, Davis 3, Carlos 2, Flores 2, Serrano 2, Mara 0, Dimayuga 0.

    Quarterscores: 20-18; 42-39; 67-59; 82-72.

    Video
