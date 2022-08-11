Kyle Paranada shows way as UE repulses Perpetual

UNIVERSITY of the East weathered a late rally from Perpetual to score a 79-74 win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday in San Juan.

Kyle Paranada buried three treys in the final five minutes of the game to cap off his 10-point fourth quarter outburst and help the Red Warriors fend off the Altas.

He finished with 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep, and also had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals as UE finished its elimination schedule with an even record, 4-4 in Group A.

"My confidence is getting better. i’m just doing more work this year, shooting, everything," said Paranada. "We were slacking on offense and coach Jamike [Jarin] tasked me to be the offensive guy and that’s what we did."

CJ Payawal added 10 points from a pair of triples, while Not Remogat and Onzo Lorenzana had nine in the victory.

The Red Warriors, though, had to escape a late outburst from the Altas after it took a 65-62 lead with 5:30 remaining courtesy of a sizzling 12-0 run to open the payoff period.

Jef Egan had 14 points for the Altas, who slipped to 2-4. With reports from Sofia Rodelas

The scores:

UE 79 - K. Paranada 23, Payawal 10, Remogat 9, Lorenzana 9, Salgado 8, Abatayo 7, Sawat 4, Guevarra 4, Antiporda 3, Pagsanjan 2, Beltran 0, N. Paranada 0, Cruz 0.

Perpetual 74 - Egan 14, Ferreras 13, Barcuma 11, Boral 10, Nitura 9, Martel 5, Abis 4, Aurin 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 2, Nunez 2, Omega 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15; 40-35; 62-53; 79-74.

