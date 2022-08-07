Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 7
    Basketball

    NU Bulldogs keep slate unblemished, deal UP Maroons first loss

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    John Lloyd Clemente and the Bulldogs make it four wins in as many games.

    NATIONAL University made it four straight wins and dealt University of the Philippines its first loss, 74-72, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan.

    John Lloyd Clemente had 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, including the pressure packed freebie with 10.0 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

    See CSB gets back-to-back victories, ends UE win run at two

    JD Cagulangan could not replicate his championship-winning trey for UP.

    "We're just here to compete talaga, subukan namin kung hanggang saan kami," said coach Jeff Napa. "Sila ang defending champion so sila ang barometer, so lahat ng college team gustong subukan. We accepted the challenge and see come what may ano ang result. Yung learning ang gusto kong matutunan ng mga bata."

    Rookie LA Casinillo added 14 points, six boards, three assists, and three steals, including the huge counter-steal on Carl Tamayo in the final 30 seconds of the game.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Steve Nash Enriquez added 13 points and four assists as NU stood toe-to-toe with the mighty UP and crawled back from a 12-point deficit in the first half.

      It ended an incredible run for UP which won its first five outings by an average of 28.0 points.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Tamayo paced the Fighting Maroons with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block, as Zavier Lucero had 10 points, four steals, three boards, and three dimes. With reports from Jethro Castillo

      The scores:

      NU 74 - Clemente 15, Casinillo 14, Enriquez 13, Yu 7, Malonzo 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Mahinay 4, John 4, Galinato 3, Minerva 2, Padrones 0.

      UP 72 - Tamayo 24, Lucero 10, Diouf 8, Galinato 8, Abadiano 7, Fortea 6, Cagulangan 3, Torculas 3, Catapusan 2, Alarcon 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Ramos 0.

      Quarterscores: 19-19; 43-34; 60-59; 74-72.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      John Lloyd Clemente and the Bulldogs make it four wins in as many games.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again