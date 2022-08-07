NU Bulldogs keep slate unblemished, deal UP Maroons first loss

NATIONAL University made it four straight wins and dealt University of the Philippines its first loss, 74-72, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan.

John Lloyd Clemente had 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, including the pressure packed freebie with 10.0 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

JD Cagulangan could not replicate his championship-winning trey for UP.

"We're just here to compete talaga, subukan namin kung hanggang saan kami," said coach Jeff Napa. "Sila ang defending champion so sila ang barometer, so lahat ng college team gustong subukan. We accepted the challenge and see come what may ano ang result. Yung learning ang gusto kong matutunan ng mga bata."

Rookie LA Casinillo added 14 points, six boards, three assists, and three steals, including the huge counter-steal on Carl Tamayo in the final 30 seconds of the game.

Steve Nash Enriquez added 13 points and four assists as NU stood toe-to-toe with the mighty UP and crawled back from a 12-point deficit in the first half.

It ended an incredible run for UP which won its first five outings by an average of 28.0 points.

Tamayo paced the Fighting Maroons with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block, as Zavier Lucero had 10 points, four steals, three boards, and three dimes. With reports from Jethro Castillo

The scores:

NU 74 - Clemente 15, Casinillo 14, Enriquez 13, Yu 7, Malonzo 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Mahinay 4, John 4, Galinato 3, Minerva 2, Padrones 0.

UP 72 - Tamayo 24, Lucero 10, Diouf 8, Galinato 8, Abadiano 7, Fortea 6, Cagulangan 3, Torculas 3, Catapusan 2, Alarcon 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Ramos 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19; 43-34; 60-59; 74-72.

