UNIVERSITY of the East will parade a more lethal unit as the Red Warriors added Nino “KG” Canaleta for their defense of the championship in the Pinoyliga Alumni Cup opening on Saturday at the Active Hoop Arena in Mandaluyong City.

Canaleta reunites with former UE teammates Ronald Tubid and Paul Artadi, who powered the Warriors to the Alumni Cup title a few months ago of this meet organized by Pinoyliga.

Canaleta played 17 seasons in the PBA and was part of the champion B-Meg Derby Ace squad in the 2010 Philippine Cup. He was also named Most Improved Player in 2013, Mr. Quality Minutes from by the PBA Press Corps in 2010 and owns the record of five titles in the PBA Slam Dunk competition.

The 41-year-old Canaleta recently played professional basketball in Taiwan for the Taichung City Suns.

“We expect him to provide firepower. When you say KG Canaleta, everybody knows what he can do - he’s a slasher and a shooter. Also for me I’m excited to see him play again and wear the white-and-red colors of the school. It will bring back memories of us playing for UE so it’s going to be fun,” said Tubid.

The Red Warriors alumni squad will also have Paolo Hubalde and Bon-Bon Custodio on their 14-man lineup, along with Raymond Soto, Philip Butel and Jay Arr Estrada.

Two other pre-tournament favorites are Letran and Adamson.

The two teams will showcase two former PBA MVPs in Willie Miller for the Knights and Kenneth Duremdes for the Falcons.

Miller will have as teammates former NCAA champions Boyet Bautista, Ronjay Enrile, Mark Andaya and Aaron Aban.

Duremdes will have the ‘Twin Towers’ of 6-foot-11 Marlou Aquino and 7-foot-1 EJ Feihl.

The core of the 2000 NCAA champion team of College of St., Benilde is also joining the meet and the Blazers will have Sunday Salvacion and Al Magpayo, with former CSB stars Lou Gatumbato and Paolo Orbeta.

Perpetual Help will have Bong Hawkins Jr., as well as high-flyers Chester Tolomia and Gilbert Malabanan.