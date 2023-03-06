Jopia nails winner as San Beda beats Lyceum in Pinoyliga final

CLIFFORD Jopia made the game winning basket, converting a putback at the buzzer to lift San Beda to a 77-75 win over Lyceum in the the Pinoyliga Next Man Cup championship on Sunday at the Activate Hoops Arena in Mandaluyong City.

Jopia recovered the ball after the initial attempt of Jomel Puno was deflected by Lyceum’s defense. The ball fell in the hands of the 6-foot-9 SBU center for an easy lay in as time expired.

Jopia, who played for the Red Lions in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament, had a solid outing with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Puno, a Filipino-Canadian, finished with 11 points and six boards while Emman Tagle scored 12 points with two rebounds for San Beda’s Team B mentored by Andre Santos, who was named Best Coach of the tournament.

Jopia, who was named Finals MVP, was joined in the NextMAN Cup Mythical Selection by teammate James Payosing, Genesis Aviles of Lyceum, Willie Wilson of University of the East and College of St. Benilde’s Carlo Sumabat.

Charles Joseph Saure led the Pirates with 16 points and 10 rebounds, Joshua Moralejo scored 14 and Gyle Montaño added 13 points.

Meanwhile, Macoy Marcos nailed the game winning jump shot at the buzzer as the CSB Blazers defeated the UE Red Warriors in overtime 90-89 in the battle for third place.

Marcos finished with 12 points. Zenric Jarque led CSB with 22 points, Joshua Cajucom had 17 points and Carlos Sumabat added 15 points.

Josiah Alcantara led the Red Warriors with 26 points.

Pinoyliga will continue with the Alumni Cup next week and the Collegiate Cup after the Holy Week break.