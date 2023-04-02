Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Apr 3
    Basketball

    Nico Salva and Co. move closer to VBA 3x3 Prime final in Vietnam

    by Reuben Terrado
    12 hours ago
    undefined

    MERON AKO PH swept Day One of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) 3x3 Prime 2023 – HCMC Grand Final to move closer to a spot in the finals in Ho Chi Minh City.

    The team of Nico Salva, Keith Datu, Terrence Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada defeated Ares BKK of Thailand, 21-9, and Bumblebees of Vietnam, 21-17.

    See Gilas 3x3 bows out of FibaAsia Cup after loss to Qatar

    Meron Ako Philippines also beat VN Select team composed of the Vietnam national team, 21-15, to win all three games of the preliminary round.

    The Philippine club will face Thang Long Warriors on Sunday for a place in the championship game.

    The team coached by Anton Altamirano is competing in the 12-squad tournament following an invitation from the VBA. The VBA 3x3 Prime is the culminating event following two legs in Hanoi and Nha Trang.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again