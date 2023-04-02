Nico Salva and Co. move closer to VBA 3x3 Prime final in Vietnam

MERON AKO PH swept Day One of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) 3x3 Prime 2023 – HCMC Grand Final to move closer to a spot in the finals in Ho Chi Minh City.

The team of Nico Salva, Keith Datu, Terrence Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada defeated Ares BKK of Thailand, 21-9, and Bumblebees of Vietnam, 21-17.

See Gilas 3x3 bows out of FibaAsia Cup after loss to Qatar

Meron Ako Philippines also beat VN Select team composed of the Vietnam national team, 21-15, to win all three games of the preliminary round.

The Philippine club will face Thang Long Warriors on Sunday for a place in the championship game.

The team coached by Anton Altamirano is competing in the 12-squad tournament following an invitation from the VBA. The VBA 3x3 Prime is the culminating event following two legs in Hanoi and Nha Trang.