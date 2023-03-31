Gilas 3x3 bows out of FibaAsia Cup after loss to Qatar

THE Philippines missed out on a quarterfinals berth in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup as it suffered a second straight loss on Friday night at the hands of Qatar, 21-18, at the Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square.

The Filipinos rallied from a 15-8 deficit to tie the game at 18-all with 39 seconds to play on a driving layup by Jorey Napoles.

But Souley Ndour scored the last three baskets including the game-clinching free throw to tow the Qataris to the knockout stage.

The 6-foot-8 Ndour led the fifth-seeded Qataris, considered a power in 3x3 basketball, with 13 points and eight rebounds, while 18-year-old Mohammed Abbasher added five and Nedim Muslic with three.

Almond Vosotros finished with nine points in a losing cause for Gilas, which earlier suffered a 14-11 loss to Iran in Pool D.

Samboy De Leon had five points, Jorey Napoles added three and Brandon Bates scored a point for the Philippines, which couldn’t duplicate its fourth-place finish from last year’s staging of the meet.

Earlier, Iran clinched the top seed in the pool by beating Qatar, 21-19, to enter the quarterfinals with five straight victories.

The Iranians completed a three-game sweep of their assignments in the qualifier to earn a berth in the main draw.

The scores

Qatar (21) – Ndour 13, Abbasher 5, Muslic 3.

Philippines (18) – Vosotros 9, De Leon 5, Napoles 3, Bates 1.