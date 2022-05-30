Search for next coach officially on as Fernandez bids San Beda goodbye

BOYET Fernandez won't be coming back for San Beda this coming NCAA Season 98.

Red Lions move on from Boyet Fernandez

Team insiders told Spin.ph that the Red Lions bid Fernandez and the rest of his coaching staff goodbye last week after failing to win the cup for the second straight season.

This ends the second tour of duty for the decorated mentor who steered San Beda to back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018 that completed the team's five-peat.

Fernandez previously won two NCAA crowns for the Red Lions in 2013 and 2014 before he accepted the head coaching job for NLEX in the PBA.

Unfortunately, the last two seasons haven't been kind for the Bacolod-born mentor.

San Beda lost to Letran in three hard-fought games in the NCAA Season 95 Finals.

The Red Lions also failed make it to the championship for the first time since 2005 after bowing to Mapua in the semifinals this past NCAA Season 97.

Continue reading below ↓

Also let go were Fernandez' deputies JB Sison, Gino Manuel, and Joey Mendoza as the team intends to go on a full revamp.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Beda is scheduled to release a statement in the coming days.

Spin.ph sources also confirm that the Red Lions have indeed began their search with among the most prominent names being Aldin Ayo and Yuri Escueta, although none have yet to meet with the Benedictine friars.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.