With Letran's main guys out, King Caralipio seizes the moment

KING Caralipio understands the enormous challenge that Letran is facing in its bid for a three-peat in NCAA Season 98.

With MVP Rhenz Abando heading to Korea and Jeo Ambohot now in the PBA, and key cogs Fran Yu, Louie Sangalang, and Pao Javillionar sitting out a few games in the preseason, the Knights' buildup hasn't really been smooth.

Caralipio is just making the most of his chances as he looks to take a bigger role for the Muralla crew heading into this campaign.

"Big challenge talaga kasi wala na yung mga beterano namin. Malaking challenge sa amin kasi kailangan naming tapatan yung mga nawala sa amin," said the 6-foot-2 winger.

So far, the Tarlac native has emerged as an unlikely scoring option for coach Bonnie Tan, seizing his moment to be one of the team's main contributors.

He displayed that on Sunday in Letran's 72-70 escape over Far Eastern University where he unloaded 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists to keep his side unbeaten through two games in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

King Caralipio and the Knights are 2-0 in the preseason tournament. PHOTO: PBA Images

These kinds of performances from so-called role players like Caralipio only brings smile to the face of Tan who has constantly urged his wards to step up to the plate in the absence of the main guys.

"Parati na naming sinasabi sa kanila na it's a big challenge for the guys, for the role players na mag-step up. Ganoon talaga ang buhay ng basketball players, they come and go," said the soft-spoken mentor.

"Kaya para sa mga naiwan, sa tagal niyong naghintay na mapunta sa Team A, ito na yung chance ninyo, na you're given the opportnity to shine and showcase your talents. Napunta na sa kanila yung pressure of leading a championship team kaya sana gampanan nila yung load na iniwan sa kanila ng mga players na nag-graduate na."

Caralipio is prepared to take the task head-on.

"Ready naman ako. Handa akong gawin yung gusto nila lalo ngayon na kulang-kulang kami," the 24-year-old said. "Ready to step up lang."

