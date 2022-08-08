Manzano making up for lost time after slacking off during Falcons' break

CEDRICK Manzano is man enough to admit to his shortcomings and own up to his faults.

Given a month off after Adamson's tiring UAAP Season 84 campaign, the 6-foot-4 forward returned home to Romblon and enjoyed his vacation, losing focus on the grind that left him catching up when the Soaring Falcons reconvened.

"Nagpabaya ako sa katawan ko, so parang bumalik ako sa umpisa," he said.

It's also a cause for disappointment for coach Nash Racela who expected big things from the 19-year-old heading into his second year in San Marcelino.

"After the season, we gave them a month-long break. For some, they worked. For some, they worked a little and enjoyed, pero for Cedrick kasi, he just enjoyed his vacation," the soft-spoken mentor lamented, with Manzano churning out solid averages of 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 14 minutes on the floor.

"Sabi nga namin, if you're in 100 percent in condition last season, dapat pag nag-break ka you could go down to 80 percent but not 50 percent. With Cedrick kasi, bumagsak siya ng 50 percent kaya ngayon, hirap na hirap siya maghabol."

Cedrick Manzano posts a double-double in Adamson's game against Mapua.

Manzano said he has learned his lesson.

"Dapat pala nung nagpahinga, nagwo-work out pa rin ako," rued the Hua Siong College of Iloilo product.

Slow as that recovery is, Manzano is doing his part as seen in his monster performance in Adamson's 85-69 win over Mapua on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks.

Racela hopes the sophomore takes these realizations to heart.

"Naghahabol talaga siya, but Cedrick has learned his lesson and that's something that he learned na moving forward, alam na niya yung gagawin niya," he said.

