With emotions in check, Sangalang sets sights on Letran's three-peat bid

LOUIE Sangalang understands that if Letran wants to accomplish its three-peat goals this NCAA Season 98, he must learn how to better keep his emotions in check.

Louie Sangalang on staying cool

"Kailangan talagang kontrolin yung emosyon namin lalo na second round na dahil crucial na ang every game. Kaya imporante na every game, wala nang extra motion," he said.

Sangalang has truly shown that he has learned his lessons from his two-game suspension early in the season, and that has paid dividends for the Knights as they have yet to taste defeat since he and Brent Paraiso came back to the fold.

What followed was a seven-game win streak for Letran, with this latest 69-64 victory over Lyceum on Friday that pushed the Muralla side up to a 10-3 record.

Sangalang had a big hand in ensuring that win, collecting a season-best 18 rebounds to go with his 12 points, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But the Bataan native deflected any credit thrown his way and said that this recent string of victories is nothing more but a total team effort.

"Siguro credit pa rin sa mga coach at teammates ko. Di lang kami ni Brent ang nagta-trabaho, buong team pa rin," he said.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 6-foot-5 banger also isn't satisfied with his performance one bit and vowed that he won't stop until he can help the Knights get to where they want to be at the season's end.

"Focus kami sa mistakes na nagawa namin at polish pa rin sa depensa. Need naming mag-focus para makapag-ready kami sa mga susunod naming laban," he said, fully intending to stretch this win streak as long as Letran could.

"Hangga't kaya namin, itutuloy namin. One game at a time kami, play to win."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.