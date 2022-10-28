Seventh heaven: Letran extends streak with squeaker over Lyceum

LETRAN claimed its seventh straight victory with a 69-64 escape from Lyceum in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Letran vs Lyceum recap

Brent Paraiso topscored for the Knights with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in another balanced assault from the defending champions.

Louie Sangalang also outmuscled the opposing frontline with his monster double-double of 12 points and 18 boards, including the go-ahead bucket that made it a 64-62 affair with 1:05 left.

Letran hasn't lost a game since the duo returned from their two-game suspension as it has now hiked its record to 10-3.

Kurt Reyson added 10 points and two rebounds, including two crucial steals in the final 30 seconds to help the Knights secure the victory.

Fran Yu found a driving King Caralipio to make it a four-point game for Letran, 66-62, with 35.0 seconds left, but Shawn Umali's freebies kept LPU fighting with his freebies in the last 18.1 ticks.

Reyson, though, intercepted Renzo Navarro's inbounds pass which led to Yu sealing the game with a split from the line to cap off his 9-point, 7-assist, 4-rebound, and 2-steal line.

"At least, na-pull through ng veterans natin yung game," said coach Bonnie Tan. "We're aiming for the top two so the players are motivated to finish the second round on a high note."

The Pirates leaned on Ato Barba's 16 points and three boards in the loss, which was their second straight and third in their last five to fall to 8-5.

The Scores:

LETRAN 69 -- Paraiso 13, Sangalang 12, Reyson 10, Yu 9, Caralipio 7, Javillonar 5, Olivario 4, Go 4, Santos 3, Ariar 2, Miclat 0, Guarino 0.

LPU 64 -- Barba 16, Bravo 9, Guadana 8, Navarro 8, Valdez 6, Larupay 6, Umali 4, Villegas 4, Montano 3, Cunanan 0, Penafiel 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 31-31, 50-46, 69-64.

